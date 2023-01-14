WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man dies after shot inside Roseland Dollar General, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, January 14, 2023 12:47PM
A Chicago shooting in Roseland inside a Dollar General on South Michigan left a man shot and killed, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was critically injured in shooting inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening, officials said.

CPD said just before 5:43 p.m. a 23-year-old man was inside the Dollar General in the 11000-block of South Michigan Avenue when he was shot in the head and the chest.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died. His name has not yet been released.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances of the shooting, nor any descriptions of a suspect. It was not immediately known if the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.

