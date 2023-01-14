Chicago shooting: Man dies after shot inside Roseland Dollar General, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was critically injured in shooting inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening, officials said.

CPD said just before 5:43 p.m. a 23-year-old man was inside the Dollar General in the 11000-block of South Michigan Avenue when he was shot in the head and the chest.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died. His name has not yet been released.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances of the shooting, nor any descriptions of a suspect. It was not immediately known if the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.