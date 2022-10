US Bank ATM in Dolton robbed by 3 masked men, FBI says

Three masked men were involved in the robbery of an ATM at the US Bank on Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, IL, the FBI said.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is searching for three masked men who were involved in the robbery of an ATM in south suburban Dolton.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the U.S. Bank on Sibley Boulevard.

Video from the scene shows an armored car service team near the ATM.

No one was hurt.

