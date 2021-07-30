child shot

Dolton shooting: Boy, 6, among 2 shot in front of home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy, 6, among 2 shot in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy and a man in his 30s are undergoing surgery after they were both shot in front of a home in south suburban Dolton Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the village of Dolton said police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100-block of E. 156th Street just before 1 p.m. Friday. Investigators found a man in his 30s and a young boy who had both just been shot in the torso, apparently just after coming out of the home they were near.

Investigators remain on the scene processing evidence. A village spokesperson said some evidence markers that were visible in front of the home were covering bullet casings believed to be connected to the shooting.

Police are looking for two suspects who were both wearing masks, according to the village spokesperson. They fled the scene and no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doltonchild injureddouble shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Teen charged in Chicago shooting of boy, 2: CPD
6-year-old girl killed, 5 wounded in Washington DC shooting
New mural honors young victims of Chicago gun violence
Toddler shot while playing outside West Humboldt Park home
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. announces 'universal' indoor mask guidance
IL reports 2,348 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
'Real life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean
Rescued animals get second chance at life at Shedd
IN Silver Alert issued for 2 missing girls in 'extreme danger': police
Youth ambassadors urge peers to get vaccinated ahead of school year
Show More
Disney joins list of companies requiring vaccine for nonunion workers
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
COVID cases keep rising and Lollapalooza keeps going
Disney+ 'The Stories Continue' summer tour is in Grant Park
More TOP STORIES News