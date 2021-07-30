Dolton shooting: Boy, 6, among 2 shot in front of home

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy and a man in his 30s are undergoing surgery after they were both shot in front of a home in south suburban Dolton Friday afternoon.A spokesperson for the village of Dolton said police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100-block of E. 156th Street just before 1 p.m. Friday. Investigators found a man in his 30s and a young boy who had both just been shot in the torso, apparently just after coming out of the home they were near.Investigators remain on the scene processing evidence. A village spokesperson said some evidence markers that were visible in front of the home were covering bullet casings believed to be connected to the shooting.Police are looking for two suspects who were both wearing masks, according to the village spokesperson. They fled the scene and no one is in custody.