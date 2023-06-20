Chicago police warn of string of apartment burglaries in Streeterville, River North, West Loop

CPD is warning of a string of downtown Chicago burglaries in apartments on Michigan, Hubbard and Jackson in Streeterville, River North and West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of apartment burglaries.

They all happened last Thursday and Saturday downtown Chicago.

Investigators said, in each incident, suspected burglars used a tool to pry open apartment doors.

Once they got inside, they tore the units apart and stole several items.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The one to two male suspects are described as 20 to 25 years old and wearing dark clothing.

Here are the locations of the crimes:

- Thursday afternoon in the 500-block of North Michigan Avenue in Streeterville

- Saturday afternoon in the 300-block of West Hubbard Street in River North

- Saturday afternoon in the 700-block of West Jackson Boulevard in the West Loop

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

