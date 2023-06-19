Bucktown shooting: Man shot during attempted carjacking, Chicago police say

A vehicle had a flat tire, and shell casings were on the ground after an attemtped carjacking and shooting in Bucktown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 52-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking early Monday morning in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man was next to a vehicle in the 1700-block of North Damen Avenue about 5:05 a.m. when two suspects approached him and demanded his property, CPD said.

One of the suspects then began to fire shots in the man's direction, hitting him on the back, police said.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction without taking anything from the man.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

No one was in custody later Monday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

The CTA is rerouting the No. 50 Damen buses around the scene.

Video of the scene showed a vehicle with a flat tire, and several apparent shell casings on the ground.

