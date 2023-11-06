WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Burglary investigation underway after car crashes into downtown Naperville Apple Store: police

Naperville Police Department did not say what, if anything, was stolen

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 6, 2023 8:29PM
Car crashes into Apple Store; Naperville police investigating
EMBED <>More Videos

Naperville police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Apple Store downtown early Monday.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Apple Store downtown early Monday.

Police responded just after 6 a.m. to the 100-block of West Jefferson Avenue for a report of a vehicle into the building.

No one was there when police arrived, and officers are investigating the incident as a burglary.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was stolen.

Chopper 7 flew over the scene later Monday morning, and part of the glass facade of the building was missing, but no vehicle could be seen.

There have been a number of vehicles crashing into retail stores in Chicago over the past few weeks, followed by thieves stealing merchandise.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW