Downtown Naperville kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural taco crawl event

Taco enthusiasts will enjoy the Mexican cuisine at multiple locations in Naperville for their inaugual taco crawl Tuesday.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- To help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15, 2023), the Downtown Naperville Alliance is proud to announce its inaugural Downtown Naperville Taco Crawl on Tuesday, September 19 from 4PM-8PM! Visit some of Downtown Naperville's best restaurants while sampling a variety of delicious tacos and enjoy unique specials along the way. The 2023 Downtown Naperville Taco Crawl is sponsored by DJK Custom Homes.

Please note that tickets are now sold out, but those interested are encouraged to check out the featured restaurants.

Ticket holders will check in at Pinot's Palette at 175 Jackson Avenue to receive their Downtown Naperville Taco Crawl lanyard, map and some other fun surprises.

After the Taco Crawl, attendees can return to check in for a Hispanic-themed dessert, drawings, and fun activities (including a photo booth sponsored by AMP Studio).

Tickets are $30, and went on sale on July 18 at 10 a.m., and a portion of the proceeds will go to Naperville Sister Cities. Be sure to enjoy Naperville's Hispanic Heritage Festival (where you can immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of Hispanic culture, music, and traditions) at Central Park near Downtown Naperville on Saturday, September 16!

For more information, please visit www.DowntownNaperville.com and click on EVENTS.