West Dundee road rage victim dies after beaten at gas station, police say

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver who was badly beaten in a West Dundee road rage incident last week died Sunday, according to police.
Investigators said the apparent Thursday morning dispute began on an area expressway and ended around 7:30 a.m. at a Casey's General Store gas station near Strom and Route 31, across the street from the police station in the northwest suburb.
"It appears that they had some type of dispute and I'm not sure exactly how it ended up there, if they were looking to gas up the car or if they pulled over to the side continue their motorist dispute," said West Dundee Police Chief Anthony Bourski said following the incident.
Authorities said witnesses tell them the victim was attacked by at least one person who punched and beat him with fists, then sped away shortly after pulling in to pump gas.
Police also said Sunday that "those responsible for this senseless loss of life have been identified."
The Kane County Major Crimes Taskforce is assisting with the investigation as police say the incident appears isolated and there is no danger to the public.
"This incident was limited to a motorist dispute between the two vehicles involved," police said.
Meanwhile, authorities are encouraging motorists to be mindful and respectful while on the road.
"I again implore everyone in the motoring public to be mindful and respectful of each other while on our roadways. This tragic death was absolutely senseless and needless. Everyone driving on our roadways needs to calm down and slow down and realize that neither time constraints nor position on the roadway, is worth anyone's life," Chief Bourski said.
