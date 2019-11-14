Driver charged with DUI after school bus crashes into ditch in Oregon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon -- An Oregon school bus driver faces DUI charges after a bus carrying children careened off the side of a road and into a ditch Wednesday.

In security camera footage taken from the Long View School District bus, screams can be heard coming from some of the 10 students aboard as the vehicle crashed on Southwest Old Highway Road in Washington County.

"I am so sorry," the driver is heard saying.

Police said the 20-year-old driver, Jonathan Gates, appeared to be impaired and arrested him for DUI-controlled substance.

He remains suspended as an investigation continues.

None of the students, ages 10 to 16, were injured. A school aide aboard the bus was also unharmed.

Meanwhile, the school district is coordinating a plan for screening bus drivers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonschool bus accidentduibus crashdui crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
Get a free coffee with Starbucks' 2-for-1 deal Thursday
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Teams of shoplifters target Chicago stores
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
Show More
2 CPD officers credited with saving child from burning car on West Side
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen
More TOP STORIES News