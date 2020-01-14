hit and run

DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run after Christmas party

The family of a woman killed in an Orland Park hit-and-run is suing the retired priest accused of being behind the wheel.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- Prosecutors have dropped a DUI charge against a retired priest accused of running over two Catholic school teachers - killing one of them - last year while leaving a Christmas party in Orland Park.

Paul Burak no longer faces the alcohol-related charge in connection to the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that killed Margaret "Rone" Leja, according to Cook County records.

RELATED: Former St. Michael Parish pastor told police he was 'blacked out' at time of deadly Orland Park hit-and-run, prosecutors say
EMBED More News Videos

A retired pastor from St. Michael Parish has been charged with DUI in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orland Park.



Burak, 73, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the remaining counts of causing and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, court records show. He was initially charged with aggravated DUI, but that charge was dropped by prosecutors Jan. 7.

In his initial bail hearing in December, prosecutors said Burak got into his gold 2016 Buick Regal, hit a parked car while backing out of his spot at the Square Celt Ale House & Grill and then struck two women as they walked on an access road. He continued driving without stopping, prosecutors said.

RELATED: Victims in Orland Park hit-and-run were teachers leaving Christmas party

EMBED More News Videos

Two Catholic school teachers leaving a parish Christmas party were struck in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night near Orland Square Mall.



The women, both educators at St. Micheal School in Orland Park, were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where Leja, 61, was pronounced dead. Elizabeth Kosteck, 54, was seriously injured and released from the hospital the next morning.

RELATED: Family, friends say goodbye to teacher Margaret 'Rone' Leja killed in Orland Park hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos

A prayer service and funeral was held Tuesday for an Orland Park teacher killed in a hit and run last week and the priest charged in her death appeared in court.



Burak of Palos Heights was arrested the next day and ordered held on a $10,000 bail. He was required to stay at home on electronic monitoring

In the hearing, one of Burak's attorneys said the retired priest has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and glaucoma.

Burak told police that he takes medication for his Parkinson's and blacked out after having a Manhattan and a glass of wine at the party, prosecutors said then. Burak allegedly said he knew the women were hit, but didn't know how and thought he had hit a curb.

Last week the family of Leja filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Burak. The lawsuit accuses Burak of negligence and seeks unspecified damages.

Burak is due back in court March 18.

WLS-TV and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orland parkhit and runduifatal crashdui crashpriest
HIT AND RUN
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say
Family of educator killed in Orland Park hit-and-run sues retired priest
Family of Oak Lawn hit-and-run victim sues Oak Lawn, former village manager who was charged
Family of man injured in Brighton Park hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park
Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say
Falling ice shatters car window near Magnificent Mile
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
26 people treated after plane reportedly dumps fuel near schools
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
Should pets be allowed in grocery stores? Consumers divided
Show More
Ill. Director of Agriculture resigns over connection to alleged rape cover-up
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say
Wine drinkers on the decline in U.S.
Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on new O'Hare police station
Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
More TOP STORIES News