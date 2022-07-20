rollover crash

Jefferson Park girl, 14, dies after Eisenhower Expressway crash that injured 4 others

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Child among 5 seriously hurt in I-290 rollover crash; lanes reopened

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old Jefferson Park girl died Tuesday after being injured in a crash over the weekend on the Eisenhower Expressway, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Arnelis Floris was among five people hospitalized after a two-car rollover crash early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

Paramedics responded to the crash about 2:40 a.m. on the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, according to officials. At least one person appeared to be ejected from their car.

SEE MORE: Child among 5 seriously injured in I-290 rollover crash, Chicago fire officials say

A child and adult were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said at the time. The adult stabilized.

Three other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said. Two of the three were stabilized.

At last check, one person remained in critical condition.

