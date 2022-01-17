truck crash

Durham accident: Semitrailer falls off North Carolina overpass during winter weather; driver injured

Durham, North Carolina roads slick Sunday as storm bore down on east coast
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tractor trailer slides off of overpass in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WLS) -- A semitrailer became precariously perched off an overpass Sunday night in North Carolina, as winter weather blew across the east coast.

Police in Durham, North Carolina said the tractor trailer went off the highway overpass about 5 p.m., and the driver was being treated for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, as lanes were expected to be shut down for several hours.

The massive winter system brought dangerous conditions Sunday to the Southeast, where thousands were still without power Monday.

Multiple states reported inches of snow, and two people died Sunday in North Carolina when their car drove off the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
