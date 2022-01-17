Durham accident: Semitrailer falls off North Carolina overpass during winter weather; driver injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WLS) -- A semitrailer became precariously perched off an overpass Sunday night in North Carolina, as winter weather blew across the east coast.Police in Durham, North Carolina said the tractor trailer went off the highway overpass about 5 p.m., and the driver was being treated for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.Drivers were asked to avoid the area, as lanes were expected to be shut down for several hours.The massive winter system brought dangerous conditions Sunday to the Southeast, where thousands were still without power Monday.Multiple states reported inches of snow, and two people died Sunday in North Carolina when their car drove off the road.