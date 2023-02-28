Chicago weather: Tree slams into East Beverly homes amid strong winds; 1 taken to hospital, CFD says

After Chicago severe weather Monday, strong winds caused a tree to snap and fall on 2 houses on 101st Street in East Beverly.

Illinois weather Monday saw multiple brief tornadoes touch down across state

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was taken to a nearby hospital after a tree fell on homes in Chicago's East Beverly neighborhood Monday night, Chicago fire officials said.

The large tree slammed into homes on the city's South Side, and was still there Tuesday morning.

Chicago home inspectors had to be called in to assess if the homes damaged were still structurally sound.

It happened late Monday night in the 1700-block of West 101st Street.

The large tree snapped from strong winds and slammed onto a home, causing damage to not just one house, but the one next-door.

"It fell down, hit his house, took a big chunk out of the front, and it hit our roof. And we're going to need a new roof and some drywalling on the inside, but everybody's fine," said Steve Klinsky, whose home was damaged.

One person was taken to Christ hospital, but Chicago officials did not immediately provide his or her condition.

City inspectors came out to take a look, and deemed the homes were sound enough to go back inside.

On Tuesday morning, homeowners will have to access any further damage in the daylight.

At least two brief EF-0 tornadoes touched down in the Chicago suburbs Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.