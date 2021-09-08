severe weather

Chicago weather: National Weather Service to survey Channahon, Minooka storm damage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NWS considering Minooka-area tornado touchdown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage in the Minooka and Channahon area Wednesday to determine if a tornado did in fact touch down there Tuesday afternoon.

A line of strong storms raced through the Chicago area Tuesday, prompting a cascade of severe thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning near Joliet.

Get the latest AccuWeather updates here

At one point, ComEd reported more than 22,000 people were without power, with the majority affected in the southwest suburbs.

But by about 4 a.m. Wednesday, only a little over 3,000 were affected.

Flights were affected by the storm as well: Midway International Airport reported 83 flight cancellations and delays under 15 minutes while O'Hare International Airport reported 166 flights canceled and delays averaging 79 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

A brief tornado warning was issued for Will County Tuesday, and two storm spotters reported a brief tornado touchdown near Minooka, though the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed those reports.

The NWS is expected to survey the area Wednesday.

Yard after yard and block after block were littered with downed trees in the southwest suburbs. Some ended up on homes, including a massive century-old Hackberry that put a hole in Jerry Breen's roof in Channahon.

"It was bad, that storm," he said. "It blew, and it blew hard. And I think that tree would've went, too, if it weren't for the first tree."

In Minooka, residents cleaned up after emerging from their basements.

"It wasn't like we were waiting for 20 minutes for a storm to get here," said Jason Bisbee, Minooka resident. "It blew up, and we were in the basement."

"My daughter was alerting me on her phone that tornadoes were coming, so it just looked like really windy rain and we went in the basement for about 10 minutes, and when we came up there was a tree blocking the front entrance," said Traci McReynolds, a Minooka resident.

Along with fierce winds, the storms unleashed a deluge and dangerous hail. The windows of a Minooka school bus shattered just before students were scheduled to board.

"We were wondering where our son was because he was on his way to football practice at the local high school, so they were shelter in place," Bisbee said.

Minooka Community High School District #111 said in a Facebook post Tuesday night the MCHS Central campus building sustained some damage from the storm, and some classes would be moved Wednesday as a result.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to share how proud we are of the students and staff that provided unmeasurable assistance while staying incredibly calm during an uncalming situation," the post said. "Adversity does not build character, it reveals it. Today our students and staff showed patience, resolve, and selfless duty to one another."

Trees and branches were downed in Highland Park, and there was flooding in Vernon Hills. Farther west, there was a massive hail storm as the thunderstorms marched east.

EMBED More News Videos

A line of thunderstorms raced through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, leaving a wake of storm damage, flooding and even prompting a south suburban tornado warning.



Storm spotters began reporting large hail in McHenry and Lake counties shortly after storms began rolling in. Radar also indicated winds of up to 70 miles per hour in some areas.

The good news is that despite widespread damage, there are no reports of any injuries.

"Nobody got hurt, everybody's alive, so let's have a beer," Breen said.


Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherminookachannahonwill countygrundy countyhighland parkvernon hillsmchenry countylake countythunderstormhailwindtornadotree fallstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Thunderstorms race through Chicago area
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
Dozens dead as police search for missing after Ida soaks Northeast
At least 60 dead in 8 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
TOP STORIES
Rogers Park residents honor drowning victim, push for life rings
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
Video: Car weaves through bicyclists during 'Bike the Drive'
Acapulco earthquake kills at least 1 in Mexico
Texas Gov. Abbott says the state will eliminate rape
Boy, 4, killed in Woodlawn shooting was visiting from AL
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Wednesday
Show More
Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks to begin
Former IL Sen. Adlai Stevenson III dead at 90
IL reports 2,558 COVID cases, 9 deaths
Britney Spears' father files papers to end his conservator role
NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News