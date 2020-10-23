child shot

East Chicago, IN, shooting leaves girl, 8, critically hurt; she was doing homework when bullet came through window, police say

Recent gang violence reported in area, East Chicago police say
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old Indiana girl was shot in the head while doing her homework Thursday night.

Police said she was inside her East Chicago home's living room when the stray bullet came through a window. She was not in the intended target, police said.

She remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4500-block of Magoun Street about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said around that time they received an alert about gunfire in the area from their ShotSpotter system.

Just moments after officers arrived to find that 16 rounds had been fired, there were calls for help about a child being shot. And while investigators confirmed an older male relative of the girl was shot last week, they still do not know if the attacks are connected.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said law enforcement officials are trying to find video footage of the incident.

There have recently been a number of incidents, possibly sparked by gang violence, on the same block, Rivera said.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of late Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the East Chicago Police Department's anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.
