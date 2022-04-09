easter

Bestowal Gifts shares creative Easter basket ideas

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago-based company shares creative Easter basket ideas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Give a creative gift this Easter Sunday while making an Easter basket.

Chloe Reaumond is the founder and owner of Chicago-based Bestowal Gifts. Bestowal was born out of her longtime love to gift, and the realization there was need for a brand to execute the right way.

Bestowal makes corporate and personal gifting easier with their streamlined customer experience, wide array of custom offerings, and ongoing on-demand gifting programs.

Reaumond said customization is key.

"Make them feel special right away with a monogrammed basket, they will know right away that it's theirs. Trust me that their smiles will make any extra leg work worth it," said Reaumond.

She also said for little ones, say no to candy.

"They get enough candy on other holidays like Halloween, Valentine's Day, the list goes on and on. Switch it up and do something different that both they and you will appreciate. No sugar high needed," Reaumond said. "Educational books, arts and crafts, and games are both holiday thematic and practical. They also are perfect for sharing or small groups when friends come over."

Lastly, make Easter eggs fun using colorful eggs or hiding them around the house to be found year-round.

Here is a list of products Reaumond showcased:

Monogrammed Easter Baskets

Basket Treats:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086K3QBC1?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YLZCH4C?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share (The perfect toy for older children who still love the holiday)

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00004W3Y4?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share (Washable markers, always an added bonus) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YS626H2?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T8WRZ8J?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NDGCDDF?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LRZDD67?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PJX74K9?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N4DS7NQ?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
