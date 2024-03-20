Judge tosses all claims in sex assault case against former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson

In a sit-down interview with ABC7 Chicago, former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson claims he had a consensual sexual relationship with one of his subordinates.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge has tossed out all claims in the sexual assault case against former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Cynthia Donald, an officer who was assigned to Johnson's security detail, accused the former top cop of abusing his position of power, intimidation, verbal abuse and sexual assault.

On Wednesday, a federal judge sided with the defendants and threw out all claims against Johnson and the city of Chicago.

In a statement, Johnson's attorney said, "Mr. Johnson is extremely pleased and grateful for the court's ruling today. Ms. Donald admitted in litigation to engaging in acts, statements and conduct that undeniably caused Mr. Johnson to reasonably believe that the parties were, in fact, engaged in a consensual relationship."

Cynthia Donald's attorney told the ABC7 I-Team she is disappointed in the court's ruling and she will appeal it.

