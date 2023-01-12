Owner of Edgewater dry cleaning business, husband killed in 21-car Florida crash: family

The owner of an Edgewater dry cleaning business and her husband were killed in a Florida I-75 crash New Year's Day, family says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of an Edgewater dry cleaning business and her husband were killed earlier this month in a 21-car pile-up in Florida, family said.

Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez died Jan. 1, their daughter said in a Facebook post.

They were involved in a large crash on Interstate 75 in Florida on New Year's Day, according to a GoFundMe.

Loved ones said the husband and wife were pillars of support for their family.

Macedo owned Isel's Cleaners on West Devon Avenue in Edgewater.

Many faithful customers have left special words of tribute on the GoFundMe.

A memorial service for the couple will be held Saturday.