WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Owner of Edgewater dry cleaning business, husband killed in 21-car Florida crash: family

Maribel Macedo owned Isel's Cleaners on West Devon; husband, Armando Gomez Sanchez, also killed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, January 12, 2023 2:18PM
Owner of Chicago dry-cleaners, husband killed in FL crash: family
EMBED <>More Videos

The owner of an Edgewater dry cleaning business and her husband were killed in a Florida I-75 crash New Year's Day, family says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of an Edgewater dry cleaning business and her husband were killed earlier this month in a 21-car pile-up in Florida, family said.

Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez died Jan. 1, their daughter said in a Facebook post.

They were involved in a large crash on Interstate 75 in Florida on New Year's Day, according to a GoFundMe.

RELATED: 2 taken to hospital after car plunges 40 to 50 feet into ravine in Highland Park; 1 charged with DUI

Loved ones said the husband and wife were pillars of support for their family.

Macedo owned Isel's Cleaners on West Devon Avenue in Edgewater.

Many faithful customers have left special words of tribute on the GoFundMe.

A memorial service for the couple will be held Saturday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW