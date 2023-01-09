2 taken to hospital after car plunges 40 to 50 feet into ravine in Highland Park

A Highland Park crash sent 2 to the hospital after a car plunged 40 to 50 feet into a ravine off St. Johns Avenue, fire officials said.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were taken to a north suburban hospital after the vehicle they were in veered off the road and plunged 40 to 50 feet into a ravine Sunday night, Highland Park fire officials said.

The incident took place sometime before midnight in the 2300-block of St. Johns Avenue in Highland Park.

Highland Park fire officials said two people were taken to Highland Park Hospital after the vehicle went off the road. Their conditions were not immediately clear Monday morning.

RELATED: 5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say

The mangled vehicle was hoisted out of the ravine after the crash, and fire officials on the scene said the incident "could've been a lot worse."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.