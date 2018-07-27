WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoan: Evan J. Roberts

EMBED </>More Videos

Evan J. Roberts is a Chicago-based children's book author. (WLS)

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan Evan J. Roberts is a local science teacher who also writes children's books featuring strong, relatable African American characters with unique stories. His "Khahari Discovers" series currently has three books.

Roberts stopped by Windy City Live Friday to talk about the inspiration behind his books.

For more information about Evan J. Roberts, visit his website: http://ejrbooks.com/ .
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbooksWindy City LIVEcommunity
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Very Cavallari,' 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'
2 Minute Warning: Bob Saget
Dr. Hiram and Joronda Crawford talk about Pacific Garden Mission
franklyHANK: 'Hamilton,' Natalie Wood, 'Game of Thrones' and 29Rooms
More Windy City LIVE
EDUCATION
For-profit art schools abruptly close, leave students scrambling
CPS board to consider nearly $1B capital plan
NAACP Chicago Southside wins big at national ACT-SO competition
Study reveals most educated cities in US
More Education
Top Stories
Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Boy, 10, missing from Lansing
Hundreds attend funeral for father, 3 kids killed in duck boat accident
Police: Man shot to death in Roseland
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
More News