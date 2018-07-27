This week's 4 Star Chicagoan Evan J. Roberts is a local science teacher who also writes children's books featuring strong, relatable African American characters with unique stories. His "Khahari Discovers" series currently has three books.
Roberts stopped by Windy City Live Friday to talk about the inspiration behind his books.
For more information about Evan J. Roberts, visit his website: http://ejrbooks.com/ .
Related Topics:
educationbooksWindy City LIVEcommunity
educationbooksWindy City LIVEcommunity