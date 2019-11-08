Parents rushing to save Catholic school on NW Side amid possible closure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents are rushing to save their beloved St. Thecla Catholic School on Chicago's Northwest Side, as the Archdiocese of Chicago considers consolidating the school with nearby parishes.The Archdiocese of Chicago is expected to make a decision on the futures for three Northwest Side parishes Friday night."We're hoping they see that this is a vibrant community that is worth saving," said Jean Sekera, a parent.St. Thecla, which began in 1925, is part of Renew My Church, an effort to consolidate certain schools to better position Catholic schools operationally and financially."My rhetorical question is 'If the cardinal keeps closing schools where is the next generation of Catholics going to come from?,'" said St. Thecla parent Linda Mitlyng.One hundred and eighty students attend St. Thecla and there are about 3,000 parishioners, many are banding together in an effort to sway the Archdiocese to keep the school open. Parents and school alumnus believe the decision is all about selling the school's valuable land for profit."It's all about money, it seems at the end of the day it's not about the parishes and the schools," said St. Thecla alumna Nora O'Hara. "It seems like they're putting a dollar sign on this property."Many are struggling to understand why St. Thecla could be closed and absorbed into another school with its finances in the black. St. Techla School President Andreas Duic said he's still praying for a miracle."It means a lot because it's really not like any other school I've been to and I've been to a lot of schools, but we're all like a family here," Duic said. "We're like one giant family and we all love and respect each other."The Archdiocese of Chicago is expected formally announce their decision the consolidation with school families at a meeting around 7 p.m. Friday.