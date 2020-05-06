Chance the Rapper to honor educators with 'The Twilight Awards' during Teacher Appreciation Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper plans to recognize teachers in a big way starting Wednesday as he hosts a trio of special broadcasts in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.Chance will be going live on Instagram at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for "The Twilight Awards", a special award show that recognizes teachers for showing dedication, originality and creativity in helping their students thrive.As an additional surprise, he'll also be donating $300,000 directly to 10 teachers and schools across the U.S. on behalf of Box Tops for Education.After donating $1 million dollars to Chicago Public Schools in 2017 and working with SocialWorks to create the "New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund," Chance personally connected with teachers and principals while working inside Chicago schools. So he developed the idea for "The Twilight Awards," a national award show highlighting their dedication to students across the country.Wednesday's livestream will exclusively feature CPS teachers, with each honoree joining the livestream to talk directly with Chance about their experiences.To watch the broadcasts visit Chance the Rapper's Instagram page