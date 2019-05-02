Chicago high school provides college essentials for graduating seniors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers and staff King College Prep High School in Chicago held their annual "trunk" party Wednesday for the senior class on what was National College Decision Day.For the last four years, the South Side school has provided graduating students with some college essentials to help them with their new beginning."High school is where my childhood ends and my career and actual life begins," said student Tateanna Alston.Each college bound senior is sponsored by a school staff member and provided with pillows, sheets, towels and more to get them started at college this fall."We started it to make this a day that reflects that they are actually going to college," said Tiffany Gore. "Once you have a vision and everyone embraces the vision that's what makes it all worthwhile. Everybody else says yes we want to do that and they kept it going since I've been gone.""It was just so important to us to look to our student and make sure that they know that we care about them and that we're looking at their future as well and we're supporting them in the next phase of their lives," said Pamela Seaton.It's a special gift each graduating class looks forward to every year."I'm just glad that people care about us and notice the hard work that we have done for our years in high school," said Lonye Allen."We really appreciate this. We're the only school that does this in CPS and I really appreciate Ms. Gore for even starting for even starting this three years ago because I could not have gotten this experience anywhere else," Alston said."We have a good staff here at King College Prep the teachers really care about the students they go out of their way to do this they really care about the students. They didn't have to do this," said Isaiah Kelley, who is headed to Howard University after being accepted to over 15 schools and being offered more than $400,000 in scholarships.