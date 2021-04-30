CPS goes back on nursing mothers working remote, teachers union claims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The controversy between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools continues.According to the CTU, the school district went back on its word and has denied requests by nursing mothers to work remotely."It makes me feel undervalued. It makes me feel unseen as a mother, a wife, as a daughter and female teacher," said teacher Danielle Cain."I strongly believe the CPS needs to comply with the promises they made to all women who nurse and who are expecting a baby," said fellow teacher Alejandra Lorea.The union said CPS also said it would accommodate parents who haven't found acceptable daycare.In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said the district reached a "fair" agreement and has "upheld its obligations."