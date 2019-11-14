CPS opens applications for second-annual academic school program expansion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last year Chicago Public Schools made its largest programmatic expansion ever, and Tuesday the second-annual academic program application process opens.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Jackson announce they are bringing back the successful program for a second year.Based on feedback from the first year, officials said the district will strengthen engagement and support for schools by holding five community outreach events across the city and three principal workshops.The program gives school communities the opportunity to apply for programmatic investments such as IB, STEM, world language and more.Officials said the inaugural year provided $32 million in funding to expand high-quality programs to nearly 17,000 CPS students at 32 school.