Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU, CPS continue negotiating as union expects to go on strike Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's looking more and more like Chicago Public School teachers will make good on their threat of a strike on Thursday.The Chicago Teachers Union is preparing for the picket line and giving Mayor Lori Lightfoot an 11th hour ultimatum."Lori, I ask you, bring a real offer to the table," said CPS teaching assistant Willie Cousins.The union's bargaining team emerged from talks Wednesday saying it will recommend to the union's voting delegates a strike Thursday by 24,000 teachers barring a breakthrough in talks Wednesday."The only way that we have to make important long term changes in the schools is to do a short-term strike that is going to cause some difficulty and pain. And I don't want to sugar coat that to parents," said Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey.He said that while it is clear the union has been heard by the city in a number of areas, they have not seen the substantive changes to the contract they need to postpone a strike.The union says there's been some progress, although not enough, on issues of class size and staffing. Mayor Lightfoot acknowledges the two sides aren't close."I have offered to go to the bargaining table multiple times, and I would be there, as would Dr. Jackson, if we thought that we were close and we needed some extra push. We're not there yet," Lightfoot said.CPS is warning parents by voicemail that classes will be canceled if the union goes on strike Thursday."We will, however, keep our buildings open so that students have a safe place to stay during the day, and we will provide meals throughout the day, serving breakfast, lunch, and supper for all our students," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson.The two sides will resume contract talks at 9 a.m. A meeting of CTU's House of Delegates is scheduled to meet at 4:45 p.m. and a strike could be authorized at that gathering. The sticking points for teachers remain limits on class sizes and support staffing, specifically more nurses, librarians and social workers. The union wants their demands to be addressed in writing.The strike threat is also a big concern for student-athletes because it would force practices and games to be canceled. Several CPS schools moved up their football games before the possible walkout.