Chicago Teachers Strike: Thousands of teachers to return to picket lines for 2nd day Friday, CPS classes remain canceled

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools classes are canceled again Friday as the Chicago Teachers Union's strike enters its second day.

There are signs of movement toward a deal, but thousands of CPS teachers will be back on the picket lines Friday morning. Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are officially on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.

Teachers picketed at CPS schools across the city Thursday and then the union came out in force with a huge crowd of teachers and supporters marching through the streets of downtown.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey joined ABC7 Friday morning and said teachers received a "meaningful" offer from CPS Thursday on class size.

"We have been asking to bargain on this issue for literally ten months," Sharkey said. "Our proposals went in in January. This was the first written offer that gets the ball rolling on the subject. It's a shame that it happened on the first day of a strike. It's not there yet though."

They're pushing for smaller class sizes and more resources. While no deal was reached, some progress was made at the bargaining table following all-day negotiations after CPS submitted a written proposal on reducing class size.

CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson also joined ABC7 Friday morning and some progress has been made in negotiations.



"The compensation package that we have on the table is a fair offer that respects teachers and all of the work that they are doing, but we are still having robust conversations around staffing and class size and some of the other big issues," Jackson said.

SCENES FROM THE STRIKE: DAY 1

At a West Side community center, Mayor Lightfoot read to kids impacted by the strike and called on CTU to bargain with more urgency.

"We need to make sure that we have CTU at the table night and day in good faith to close the gaps and get a deal done," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.



But the union says they're still not close on several other issues, including CTU's demand that a position be created to help homeless students.

"Bad news is the substance of the proposal doesn't go anywhere near far enough to address overcrowding in the Chicago Public Schools," said CTU attorney Robert Bloch.

THOUSANDS OF CHICAGO TEACHERS MARCH THROUGH DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Hoping to push things along, the Reverend Jesse Jackson came to negotiations Thursday to, as he says, move this from a battle ground to common ground.

RELATED: Teachers Strike Chicago: Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support strike

Meanwhile, both sides will return to the bargaining table at 9 a.m. and the teachers plan to rally at City Hall Friday afternoon.
