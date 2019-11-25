School City of Hammond district plans to close 2 high schools to avoid possible state takeover

A plan approved by the Hammond School Board closes Clark and Gavit high schools following the 2020-2021 school year to save $36 million over five years. About 1,850 students each would attend Morton High School and a new school under construction next to the current Hammond High School.
The Northwest Indiana Times reports district Superintendent Scott Miller says he doesn't want a state-picked private company running its schools like in Gary and Muncie after they both faced a financial crisis.
In May, the Hammond school board voted to close three schools after saying the district faced a budget deficit of more than $10 million in 2020.
Miller says the district's enrollment has fallen by nearly half to about 12,000 students over the past 50 years while continuing with four high schools.
