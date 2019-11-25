school closings

School City of Hammond district plans to close 2 high schools to avoid possible state takeover

HAMMOND, Ind. -- The head of a northwestern Indiana school district says it must close two high schools to avoid the possibility of a state takeover.

A plan approved by the Hammond School Board closes Clark and Gavit high schools following the 2020-2021 school year to save $36 million over five years. About 1,850 students each would attend Morton High School and a new school under construction next to the current Hammond High School.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports district Superintendent Scott Miller says he doesn't want a state-picked private company running its schools like in Gary and Muncie after they both faced a financial crisis.

In May, the Hammond school board voted to close three schools after saying the district faced a budget deficit of more than $10 million in 2020.
EMBED More News Videos

FILE VIDEO: School officials in Hammond voted Tuesday night to close three schools.



Miller says the district's enrollment has fallen by nearly half to about 12,000 students over the past 50 years while continuing with four high schools.

WLS contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhammondbudgetschoolsschool closings
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Chicago families fight to save 3 child care centers slated to close this month
St. Thecla Catholic School to close, merge with other schools, churches on NW Side
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after UIC student strangled in parking garage
Girl, 15, fatally shot in Aurora
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
Buffalo Grove double homicide suspect dies after shooting himself in Minn. standoff
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
Retired Chicago priest, Civil Rights activist Fr. George Clements dies
Show More
1 killed, 1 wounded in Lansing shooting
Dire situation for koalas as bushfires ravage Australia
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse founder, dies at 38
Holiday shopping? Here are some Illinois-made gift ideas
1 shot outside school in Austin
More TOP STORIES News