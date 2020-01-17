Planned south suburban high school teachers strike avoided after tentative contract agreement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A planned school strike might be avoided in the south suburbs.
Officials said a tentative contract agreement has been reached between Bremen High School District 228 and the union representing teachers at the district's four schools.
The schools include Bremen High School, Hillcrest High School, Oak Forest High School, and Tinley Park High School. The strike would have impacted roughly 5,000 students, and more than 350 teachers and other employees.
The union previously said that teachers planned to walk off the job if a deal could not be reached by January 27.
