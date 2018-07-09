WINDY CITY LIVE

Two Chicago area girls win 'Letters about Literature' writing contest

EMBED </>More Videos

Akosua Haynes, 10, of Chicago, and Rylee Johnson, 13, of Hoffman Estates, won the Library of Congress' Letters about Literature writing contest. (WLS)

Nearly 47,000 students entered the Library of Congress' Letters about Literature writing contest, and two of the three national winners are young ladies from the Chicago area.

We heard how the award-winning letters helped 10-year-old Akosua Haynes, of Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, cement her determination to become an astronaut and helped 13-year-old Rylee Johnson, from Hoffman Estates, through the sudden loss of her mother just twoyears ago.

To read Akosua's and Rylee's winning letters, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationWindy City LIVEcontests
WINDY CITY LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dan Gibbons
WCL season 7: That's a wrap!
WCL launches new segment: Windy City Law
More Windy City LIVE
EDUCATION
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
Study: Most Illinois kindergarteners weren't ready in 2017
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to NC school
More Education
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News