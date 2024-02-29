Mundelein continues clean-up after EF-1 tornado rips roof off apartment building

Mundelein, Illinois continues to clean-up after an EF-1 tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building Tuesday night.

GENEVA (WLS) -- Dozens of people remain displaced after eleven tornadoes struck Illinois and northwest Indiana Tuesday night.

Some of the worst damage occurred in Mundelein, where there is still a lot of clean-up to do.

An EF-1 tornado caused major damage, ripping off part of the roof of an apartment building.

Many residents are now staying in a shelter or with family and friends as they wait to hear what their future holds next. The village says 59 people are without homes.

Maria Aguirre lived in her apartment for 16 years before the storm. Now she and her family are staying at the American Red Cross shelter at Community Protestant Church.

"I was just screaming and grabbed my kids and running to the bathroom. It was so scary. I was so shaky," Maria said. "The good thing is we are alive. We had nothing happen to us."

Chopper7 surveyed the damage, with the top floors of the apartment building shredded.

Meanwhile church leaders and the Red Cross are trying to help displaced residents however they can. Fortunately there have been no reports of any serious injures here.