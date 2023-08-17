A Lake Michigan search resumed Wednesday in Winnetka, Illinois for a man last seen near Elder Lane Beach.

Body found in Lake Michigan believed to be man who went missing near Winnetka beach, authorities say

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A body has been recovered in Wilmette Harbor after a man went missing in Lake Michigan earlier this week in Winnetka, authorities said.

Please note, the video in the player above is from a previous report.

A spokesperson for the Village of Winnetka announced the discovery Thursday. Authorities believe the body is that of the missing man who was last seen at at Elder Lane Beach in Winnetka.

Emergency crews had resumed the search Wednesday for the man who went underwater and did not surface early Tuesday morning in the north suburbs.

SEE ALSO: Bartlett man drowns in Lake Michigan after going missing off Gary, Indiana shoreline: officials

The man's family said he had gone to the beach after work with some friends, and police found clothing during their search.

One family member said it's not clear why no one stopped the man from going in the water.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for official identification, authorities said.

This is at least the 24th drowning to take place in Lake Michigan so far this year.