Chicago Mayoral Election: Candidates tackle key issues in BGA Policy questionnaire

Who is running for mayor of Chicago? Candidates tackled key issues in a BGA Policy questionnaire ahead of Election Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Election Day draws closer, the race for Chicago mayor is bringing the city's key issues to the forefront. On Feb. 28, voters will decide whether to re-elect incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot or welcome new leadership to the city.

However, early voting is off to a slow start in Chicago, with many voters still undecided. Between in-person voting and vote by mail, only 6,500 city residents have cast their ballots so far.

To help voters in their decision making process, BGA Policy sent all nine candidates a questionnaire, focused on issues of transparency, ethics, and open government. Candidates had a chance to check "yes" or "no" and had the option to explain their answers.

Eight of the nine mayoral candidates submitted answers to the questionnaire. Lightfoot declined to respond.

You can read their responses on the BGA Policy's website, at bettergov.org.

