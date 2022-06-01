woman killed

Elk Grove Village mother killed in Florida parasailing accident; 2 children also injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Elk Grove Village mother killed in parasailing accident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother from Elk Grove Village was killed and two children were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day.

The incident happened near Pigeon Key. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said while the woman and two children were parasailing, winds picked up, causing the parasail to strike the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was killed. Both children were injured. One was taken in critical condition to Miami for hospital treatment. The other suffered minor injuries, officials said.

One of the injured children is the woman's son, though authorities have not yet identified him or said how badly he was hurt.

An investigation by the FWC and the United States Coast Guard is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaelk grove villagechild injuredwoman killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Woman killed in SW Side hit-and-run while crossing street ID'd: ME
Woman killed in garage shot 11 times, cousin says
Woman shot, killed while confronting garage burglar
Mother ID'd as 1 of 2 people killed in plane crash, high school says
TOP STORIES
Oak Lawn police investigating shooting near gas station
Washington University basketball player from St. Charles dies at 22
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Mexican cartel boss charged with drug trafficking in Chicago
Man in critical condition after being rescued near Northerly Island
Statue honoring victims of deadly school fire returns to original home
Taste of Chicago 2022 food vendors, music lineups announced
Show More
Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings leave 47 shot, 9 fatally
Life-saving rescues underscore importance of lifeguards amid shortage
Chicago mayoral candidate lays out his plan to deal with city violence
LIVE: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, large hail
70 missing children, some sex trafficked, rescued in west Texas
More TOP STORIES News