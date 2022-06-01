Elk Grove Village mother killed in Florida parasailing accident; 2 children also injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother from Elk Grove Village was killed and two children were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day.The incident happened near Pigeon Key. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said while the woman and two children were parasailing, winds picked up, causing the parasail to strike the Old Seven Mile Bridge.The woman, who has not yet been identified, was killed. Both children were injured. One was taken in critical condition to Miami for hospital treatment. The other suffered minor injuries, officials said.One of the injured children is the woman's son, though authorities have not yet identified him or said how badly he was hurt.An investigation by the FWC and the United States Coast Guard is ongoing.