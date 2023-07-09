Elmhurst boil order lifted after water main break fixed

Parts of Elmhurst, IL are under boil order after a water main break.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A boil order for parts of Elmhurst was lifted on Sunday.

The order took effect on Wednesday due to a water main break. After several days of testing, a certified laboratory confirmed that water samples are free of coliform bacteria, officials said.

The order was in place for all city water customers within the borders of Park Avenue, which is south of the UP railroad tracks, to York Street to the Butterfield Road to Interstate 294. Only residents living in that geographic boundary needed to follow the boil order, city officials said.

Those residents can return to their normal water use, but city officials offered recommendations:

If you have not used any water in your home during this boil order period, it is recommended to run each faucet in the home for 2-3 minutes before any consumption use.

Any ice generated during the precautionary boil order is recommended to be discarded and regenerated.

Clean your faucet aerators.

If you have any water filters in your home (including refrigerators with water dispensers), you should consider changing them at this time.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.