Wheeling man charged with hate crime after allegedly painting swastikas on Elmhurst church

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 35-year-old Wheeling man has been charged with a hate crime after being accused of painting swastikas on an Elmhurst church Friday afternoon, the DuPage County state's attorney said.

Josef Stumpfoll allegedly went to the Pathway Community Church, located at 586 N. Michigan St., about noon and painted seven swastikas on the church windows.

He was charged with a hate crime and vandalism, the state's attorney said.

Stumpfoll was taken into custody from his Wheeling home without incident.

The graffiti was already cleaned up Monday morning.

Police say Stumpfoll is a former member of the church.