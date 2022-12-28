Chicago boy, 13, accused of stealing car from Elmhurst dealership, leading high-speed police chase

Elmhurst police and the DuPage County state's attorney announced charges Tuesday against a teen in a car theft from the Wilkins Hyundai dealership.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy has been charged with stealing a car from an Elmhurst car dealership, leading to a high-speed pursuit, suburban officials said Tuesday.

The Chicago boy has been charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, possessing burglary tools, criminal damage to property and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean said in a statement.

Elmhurst police responded just before 1:40 a.m. Monday to a call of two parked cars on the side of North York Road. As the officer pulled up behind a 2020 Kia Forte and an SUV, the vehicles sped away, police said. The Kia had been stolen from the Wilkins Hyundai dealership in Elmhurst, according to police.

The officer tried to stop with vehicles, with emergency lights on, as they reached speeds of about 70 mph, police said. The Kia Forte, which the teenager was driving, also went into oncoming traffic, police said.

Police later stopped the chase due to safety concerns.

Just before 3:15 a.m. Oak Park police found the Kia with the boy in the front seat. He was taken into custody.

Police said he had broken the car's window before driving the vehicle off the dealership lot earlier that night.

The teen will be held until his next court appearance Jan. 13.