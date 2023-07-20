Firefighters battle Elmwood Park apartment building fire

There was an Elmwood Park fire Thursday. Chopper 7 captured large flames shooting out of an apartment building near 72nd Court and Wrightwood Avenue.

Unclear if anyone injured in Elmwood Park apartment fire

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban firefighters battled an apartment building fire Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 7 captured large flames shooting out the roof of a building near 72nd Court and Wrightwood Avenue in Elmwood Park just after 4 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident or how many units were in the building.

Firefighters could be seen on top of the roof and on ladders nearby, trying to strike out the blaze.

