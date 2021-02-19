Mobil gas station canopy collapses under snow in Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A gas station canopy collapsed, apparently under the weight of snow, Friday afternoon in west suburban Elmwood Park.
The collapse happened at a Mobil gas station in the 2100-block of Harlem Avenue. The two canopies are the kind that overhand the gas pumps.
Three cars were trapped, and likely damaged, in the collapse. However, no one was injured, gas station employees said.
The canopy will have to be disassembled and removed in order to free the cars. The gas station is not open for business in the wake of the collapse.
There have been at least half a dozen roof and building collapses in the past couple weeks due to the heavy snow.
