CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago high school student who was shot and killed Monday will be laid to rest Saturday.
Emanuel Gallegos, 17, was a Northside College Prep student. He was riding in a car on his way to get a haircut in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Monday when he was shot in the neck.
A visitation for Gallegos was held Friday at The Elms Funeral Home in Elmwood Park.
Funeral prayers will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at The Elms, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. St. John Bosco Church, 2250 N McVicker Ave. in Chicago, and internment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Northside College Prep plans to hold a memorial Monday.
Steve Jaimes, whose car was shot into, said Gallegos was kind and ambitious and his death has "scarred" him.
"I feel broken to know that this guy who was taller than me but still a kid died in my arms," Jaimes said. "He had a lot of goals, and they just got robbed from him. They just got robbed from him."
Friends and family believe this was a tragic case of mistaken identity. Police said they have no history with Gallegos, who was focused on school.
The straight-A student commuted from the Belmont-Craigin neighborhood to attend Northside College Prep, an elite, selective-enrollment CPS school.
Luis Castejon, 17, was charged as an adult for Gallegos's murder Thursday.
Two other males were with the shooter and joined him in yelling gang slogans at Gallegos before opening fire, police said.
Prosecutors said that just before Castejon, an alleged gang member, fired at the vehicle Gallegos was riding in, he asked one of the passengers his gang affiliation.
"The witness denied any affiliation and the group, including the defendant, walked away from the witness. As the victim and witness drove past the defendant, the driver slowed and saw Luis Castejon pull out a handgun," Assistant State's Attorney Jamie Santini said.
During the investigation, prosecutors say detectives recovered surveillance camera footage of the shooting and also Snapchat video showing Castejon holding a semi-automatic handgun.
Castejon was charged as an adult with first-degree murder, one day after police released a photo of a person of interest they were looking for.
At his bond hearding Thursday, a judge ordered Castejon held without bail.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.