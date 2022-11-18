Comedian Bill Bellamy joins Val and Ryan to talk about Improv shows and who Pete Davidson is dating

Bill Bellamy is performing this weekend at the Improv. Get out of the cold and warm up with some laughs!

Val and Ryan talked about the dating lives of Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson and Gisele Bündchen. They also spoke about Sunday's Chicago Bears game.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, comedian Bill Bellamy joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat!

Pete Davidson broke up with Kim Kardashian in August. So naturally, he would use this time to chill, find himself... and get right back into the dating scene. He's been spotted with model Emily Ratajkowski as the two are developing an "early romance."

And, Gisele Bündchen, the former wife of Tom Brady, was recently seen with a new man. Has she already found new love?

Also, Thanksgiving is a time of being with family, giving thanks... and eating really good food. This survey breaks down what each state's favorite Thanksgiving side dish is.

Bill Bellamy is performing this weekend at the Improv. Get out of the cold and warm up with some laughs. Buy your tickets here.

Spend or save?

"The Menu" - SPEND

Jennifer Lawrence stars in "Causeway" as a war veteran who has returned home and is coping with PTSD.

"Poker Face" - SAVE

Daniel Radcliffe portrays the 'King of Parodies himself', Weird Al Yankovic, in the newest bipoc "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story".

"Bones and All" - SAVE

Netflix's newest comedy sitcom, "Blockbuster", shows the daily antics of the people working at the last surviving Blockbuster store in America.

"Pepsi, Where's My Jet?" - SPEND

"God Forbid" is a Hulu documentary about the sex scandal that took down famed evangelist, Jerry Falwell Jr.

CurlMix

Kim and Tim Lewis are co-founders of the Chicago based company CurlMix. The goal was to find natural products for Kim's hair. Due to relaxers and heat damage, Kim's hair started to fall out and in 2010, she decided to do the big chop (shave her head) to let it grow back naturally. Kim wanted to make a product to help Black women grow and sustain their natural hair curls.

The company originally launched in 2015 as a DIY box. She found flaxseed gel was the favorite product women gravitated to - so they began creating their own and selling it as a four-step wash and go system to "master you curls in 21 days."

They crowd-funded in 2021 and raised five million dollars - with 7,000 investors!

CurlMix is now known for their products that allow Black women with any curl pattern to accomplish a Wash and Go- a method of styling your hair without any heat or manipulation.

They are very active on social media to help spread the word - and even have a masterclass on Facebook!

Giant Cheeto

The whirring sound of grain exploding under pressure is not what one expects at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but Chef Jenner Tomaska at Lincoln Park's Esmé says it's crucial to making a house favorite on the bar menu: Flamin' Hot Cheeto.

"A friend helped me build the machine," said Tomaska. "It's basically this extruder attached to a flywheel with a 10-horsepower motor."

The 3-foot tall Flamin' Hot Cheeto comes in a bouquet to the table and is seasoned with house-fermented peppers and cheddar cheese. The dish is indicative of Tomaska's fun and whimsical approach to fine dining as well as his appreciation for art.

"Tasting menus and art can both be intimidating but this space isn't about that," said Tomaska. "It's very welcoming and inviting and that's what we're trying to instill in the food and in the experience."

Esmé's menu rotates quarterly to correspond with art installed at the restaurant. Last winter's first featured artist, Chicago Photographer Paul Octavious, describes experiencing his photos interpreted through food as mind boggling.

"You get to not only look at it but you get to eat it," said Octavious. "You're eating at a place that's Michelin-starred and it's like a museum."

Tomaska describes Esmé's current tasting menu as childlike and nostalgic because it's all about empowering children. The dishes, inspired by featured artists' Griffin Goodman and Zelene Schlosberg, are colorful and playfully plated.

"Currently we're working with Kitchen Possible which is a youth programming group," said Tomaska. "A portion of the proceeds of the ticket sales goes back to that foundation."

Eye-popping dishes on the current menu include a piece of cod dressed with pieces of corn to appear like a corn cob and a multi-colored, fruit-flavored drink served with glass crazy straws. Tomaska said diners don't have to be educated in food or art to connect to the experience at Esmé.

"I think putting myself on a blank canvas is a little intimidating," said Tomaska. "For me the fun part about doing this is the connection with others and in particular in the arts; how they get from point A to point B in their craft is inspiring and it's also very relatable."

Bear-ly accurate predictions

Last week's game against the Lions was extremely close. Unfortunately for the Bears and Ryan's prediction, "slow and steady" didn't win this race.

While there won't be any celebrations, maybe Ryan can play it off with a little "Bear" Pong.

Tune in each Friday for a new prediction, and make your own list to see if you can beat Ryan's record this season!