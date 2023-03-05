WATCH LIVE

deadly shooting

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Englewood ID'd by medical examiner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 5, 2023 3:48PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified after he was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 1000 block of West 59th Street at about 12:45 p.m., Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone shot him in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner later identified him as Jamel Fields.

Area One detectives are investigating. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

