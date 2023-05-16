Chicago shooting: Man killed in West Englewood drive-by, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 6000 block of South Paulina Street just after 4 p.m. A 40-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a black-colored Jeep pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

The victim, shot in the chest, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

