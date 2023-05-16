Drive-by shooting: 3 shot on Greater Grand Crossing sidewalk, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were injured in a South Side drive-by shooting on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood's 800 block of East 79th Street at about 2:50 p.m. The victims were standing on the sidewalk when a white-colored vehicle drove by, and someone inside fire shots.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the eye and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Two other men, 24 and 28 years old, suffered gunshot wounds to their hands.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

