Air and Water Show 2019: Blue Angels take Rob Elgas, lucky passenger on F-18 Hornet ride

ABC7 Chicago's Rob Elgas took a ride with the world renowned team in the #7 F-18 Hornet with Lieutenant Cary Rickoff.
Elgas wasn't the only lucky passenger to ride with the team. Megan Zahos was chosen by the Blue Angels themselves for the difference she is making in our community!
Zahos' 8-month-old son, AJ, was a calm little dude as his mom prepared to fly in an F-18 Hornet.
"I think this is something she wishes she could have done her whole life and to have an opportunity to do it, it's pretty awesome," said Nick Zahos.
After a briefing on the ground Zahos was ready to soar!
"I feel excited and it's a little bit intense," Zahos said.
Zahos is an assistant chief pilot and professor at Lewis University. She was picked for the once in a lifetime ride because of her positive influence in the community.
"We've all been deployed on air craft carriers and been in combat, but we're excited to be here and show you what we can do as a team," said Lt. Rickoff.
All the Angels are active duty in the Navy and Marines. The team's home base is in Pensacola, Florida.
Following his hour long flight, Elgas said the biggest challenge was staying conscious under 7Gs.
130 people make up the crew behind the scenes that help make performances, like this weekend, possible.
ABC7 Flywitness News at the Chicago Air & Water Show