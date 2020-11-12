ballet

Art on the Mart returns with Joffrey's 'The Nutcracker'

Show projected on Merchandise Mart in River North
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year some of the holiday classics will be celebrated in a different way.

That includes "The Nutcracker."

The iconic ballet will be displayed on the Merchandise Mart Thursday night, with the return of "Art on the Mart."

Ashley Wheater, artistic director of the Joffrey Ballet, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about it.

"Art on theMART is the perfect opportunity to bring 'The Nutcracker' to the city of Chicago," Wheater said.

RELATED: Chicago's official Christmas tree makes its way to Millennium Park

The virtual Nutcracker will be streamed nightly from 7 until 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 30.

It will be livestreamed Thursday on the Art on the Mart Facebook page.

From Dec. 1-31, visitors can stream the Emmy-winning PBS documentary "Making a New American Nutcracker" via the Joffrey's website. The 2017 documentary, narrated by actress Neve Campbell, reveals the inner workings of the Joffrey creative team -- from rewriting the story to the making of elaborate puppets to the choreographic process.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoriver northholidayballetchristmas
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BALLET
Feeling the music: Dancing while Deaf
Joffrey Ballet dancers return after 6-month hiatus
Professional dancer with scoliosis spreads awareness
Ballerinas pose against backdrop of vandalized statues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports record 12,702 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot issues Chicago COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
Loop high-rise fire draws large emergency response
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
IN reinstates some COVID-19 restrictions
Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philly-bound flight: Officials
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clear, slightly milder Thursday
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
Peppermint sticks and pickles? Check out this snack shop
More TOP STORIES News