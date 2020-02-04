Windy City LIVE

Ben's Bubble Show dazzles Windy City LIVE

Ben Jimenez amazed the Windy City LIVE audience with his magic-infused bubble show!

Jimenez turned his hobby into a career and has been making bubbles for nearly 10 years.

He further developed his bubble-making skills after watching YouTube videos.

Ben's Bubble Show is available to perform at schools, libraries, offices and private events throughout the Chicagoland area.

He offers four different kinds of bubble shows: indoor entertainment, indoor edu-tainment (science themed show), corporate events, and outdoor shows.

Visit Ben's website to book him for your next event.
WINDY CITY LIVE
