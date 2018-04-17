WINDY CITY LIVE

Broken Lizard comedy group stars in 'Super Trooper 2'

EMBED </>More Videos

The five-man comedy group Broken Lizard visited WCL. (WLS)

The five-man comedy group Broken Lizard chatted about the sequel to their cult classic film "Super Troopers."

"Super Troopers 2" opens in theaters on Friday.

For more on Broken Lizard, visit: http://www.brokenlizard.com/

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmovie
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News