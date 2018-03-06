WINDY CITY LIVE

Bryan Adams writes 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' score

EMBED </>More Videos

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" runs March 13 - April 15 at the Oriental Theatre. (WLS)

Bryan Adams, 1990s pop icon and Grammy Award winner, stopped by Windy City to talk about writing the score for "Pretty Woman: The Musical."

Tony Award-winning choreographer Jerry Mitchel -- who directed the original music -- as well as Adams' longtime collaborator Jim Vallance joined him.

Watch "Pretty Woman: The Musical" runs March 13-April 15th at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.

For more information, visit: http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/
