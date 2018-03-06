Bryan Adams writes 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' score

Bryan Adams, 1990s pop icon and Grammy Award winner, stopped by Windy City to talk about writing the score for "Pretty Woman: The Musical."
Tony Award-winning choreographer Jerry Mitchel -- who directed the original music -- as well as Adams' longtime collaborator Jim Vallance joined him.
Watch "Pretty Woman: The Musical" runs March 13-April 15th at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.
For more information, visit: http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmusical
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmusical