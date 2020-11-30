ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight: Submit your holiday display

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people are going all out with their holiday decorations this year to spread some extra cheer during the pandemic.ABC7 is looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights. Who will earn neighborhood bragging rights for all of 2020?Entering the Great Chicago Light Fight is easy. Just shoot video of your holiday display and send it to ABC 7 using the submission form below.We'll narrow down the entries, then you'll be able to vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced on ABC7 News This Morning on December 21.Check out last year's winning display from The Kowalczyk Family of Tinley Park, our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champions.Their 'Winter Wonderland' included over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. They even added a light up dance floor in the driveway!